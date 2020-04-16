Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday (April 15) amid the coronavirus lockdown. They took to their respective Instagram handles to announce the birth of their daughter. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Smriti wrote, “Our princess has arrived. 15.04.2020.” The photo features the baby cradled in her mother’s arms and the couple looks at each other adorably. Gautam has shared a solo photo with his daughter and captioned it, “Daddy’s bundle of joy.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. Actresses like Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy were among the first ones to wish the proud parents.

“Yay. SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel,” wrote Dia while Mouni commented by saying, “Heartiest congratulations. All my love and blessings to the lil one.”

Smriti and Gautam married in 2017. This is the couple’s first child. Smriti is best-known for her role in the TV show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’.

Congratulations, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta!