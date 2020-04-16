हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
smriti khanna

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid coronavirus lockdown

“Our princess has arrived. 15.04.2020,” Smriti Khanna wrote while sharing a picture of herself and Gautam Gupta with their daughter. 

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid coronavirus lockdown
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@smriti_khanna

New Delhi: TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday (April 15) amid the coronavirus lockdown. They took to their respective Instagram handles to announce the birth of their daughter. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Smriti wrote, “Our princess has arrived. 15.04.2020.” The photo features the baby cradled in her mother’s arms and the couple looks at each other adorably. Gautam has shared a solo photo with his daughter and captioned it, “Daddy’s bundle of joy.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our princess has arrived  15.04.2020

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Daddy’s bundle of joy!

A post shared by Gautam Gupta (@mistergautam) on

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. Actresses like Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy were among the first ones to wish the proud parents.

“Yay. SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel,” wrote Dia while Mouni commented by saying, “Heartiest congratulations. All my love and blessings to the lil one.”

Smriti and Gautam married in 2017. This is the couple’s first child. Smriti is best-known for her role in the TV show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’.

Congratulations, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta!

Tags:
smriti khannaGautam GuptaSmriti Khanna Gautam Gupta
Next
Story

Stay home and stay entertained with Zee English cluster and watch top shows!
Corona Meter
  • 12380Confirmed
  • 1489Discharged
  • 414Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Nearly 70 people in Delhi put under quarantine after a pizza delivery boy was found to be COVID-19 positive