Aditya Narayan opens up on why Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa took as host on Indian Idol 12

NEW DELHI: Singer Aditya Narayan, who has been successfully hosting Indian Idol seasons after seasons, recently left his fans shocked after he went missing as a host of the show. Aditya, who is currently seen as the host of 'Indian Idol 12', was nowhere to be seen on the last weekend episode of the show called 'India Ki Farmaish', and his absence raised many eyeballs.

Instead, comedian couple Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa filled the void as they took over the host duties. Fans began speculating that the singer has bid his goodbye to the show for some reasons. Some even claimed that he had some creative differences with the makers.

Putting all rumours to rest, the singer took to social media on Monday (March 2) and clarified his absence from the show. In a brief message, he revealed that he had received a leg injury and hence was unable to host the show. He added that he would return to the famous singing reality show and thanked Bharti and Haarsh for taking over the stage. "Hey! Unfortunately I was out of action due to a gastrocnemius tear in my right calf. My sincere gratitude to friends like family @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 for taking over the coveted #IndianIdol stage. Thoroughly enjoyed watching the two episodes. I am back this week. Rejoice," he wrote.

Bollywood Life had earlier reported that Aditya and his wife Shweta Agarwal were approached to participate on another couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 10'. The show will be produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. And celebrities such as Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan, and Vaibhavi Merchant have been approached to be the judges of this season. There were reports that 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi and her husband Peeyush Poorey were also approached to be a part of season 10.

Aditya and Shweta exchanged wedding vows in Mumbai on December 1, 2020 in presence of their family and friends.