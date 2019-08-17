Aditya Narayan to host 'Indian Idol 11'

Mumbai: Singer-anchor Aditya Narayan has been roped in to host the upcoming season of the popular singing-based reality TV show, "Indian Idol".

"Ek nayi shuruat. Happy to share that I will be hosting 'Indian Idol 11'. Wish me luck," Aditya confirmed on Instagram.

Along with the post, he uploaded a photograph in which he can be seen posing with candidates from the audition process.

The previous seasons of "Indian Idol" were anchored by various celebrities including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Mini Mathur, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi and Maniesh Paul.