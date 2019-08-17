close

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan to host 'Indian Idol 11'

"Happy to share that I will be hosting 'Indian Idol 11'. Wish me luck," Aditya Narayan confirmed on Instagram.

Aditya Narayan to host &#039;Indian Idol 11&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial

Mumbai: Singer-anchor Aditya Narayan has been roped in to host the upcoming season of the popular singing-based reality TV show, "Indian Idol".

"Ek nayi shuruat. Happy to share that I will be hosting 'Indian Idol 11'. Wish me luck," Aditya confirmed on Instagram. 

Along with the post, he uploaded a photograph in which he can be seen posing with candidates from the audition process.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

! Happy to share that I’ll be hosting Indian Idol 11. Wish me luck  #IndianIdol @sonytvofficial

A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial) on

The previous seasons of "Indian Idol" were anchored by various celebrities including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Mini Mathur, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi and Maniesh Paul.

