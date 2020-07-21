हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

After lockdown break, Kapil Sharma back to shooting 'The Kapil Sharma Show', shares backstage pic!

The king of comedy took to social media and shared his backstage picture from the make-up room getting all ready for the shoot.

After lockdown break, Kapil Sharma back to shooting &#039;The Kapil Sharma Show&#039;, shares backstage pic!

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is back to the sets of his much-loved laughter show - 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. After a break of almost 4 months, Kapil has begun the shoot which was halted due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. 

The king of comedy took to social media and shared his backstage picture from the make-up room getting all ready for the shoot. He wrote: विश्वास की डोर के साथ बंधे हैं हम एक दूसरे के साथ, वरना मुझे तो यह भी नहीं पता के यह आदमी मेरे ही हैं या किसी और के #shooting #shootlife #newnormal #2020 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter

The actor and his team are taking full precautions and can be seen wearing a mask, gloves and other necessary items while applying make-up on the actor. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has made masks, gloves and social distancing the norm of the day. 

Fans are excited about Kapil Sharma's show kickstarting shoot one more time as fresh episodes of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will be full of laugh, gags and much more - something which we all need in ample dose at present. 

 

Tags:
Kapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowCoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicFilm shootsTV shoots
