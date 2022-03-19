After watching Payal cry on Lock Upp about delayed wedding, Sangram announces marriage in July!

NEW DELHI: In the recent episode of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp, we witnessed an ugly spat between Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi where they went on making mean comments at each other.

During the fight, Kaaranvir told Payal that she hates men, and wants a "joru ka ghulam" for herself. Payal also called him a male chauvinist.

While their fight escalates, Payal was seen crying her heart out and also went on saying that her fiancé Sangram Singh is not her ‘joru ka ghulam’ and also asked Kaaranvir not to drag him in her personal fight.

Later in the episode, she was sharing with her co-contestants Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat and Nisha Rawal, “Kaaranvir cannot bring Sangram into this. He is not joru ka ghulam. Our marriage is already delayed for 12 years. I don’t want his parents to think Payal wants a joru ka ghulam and that’s why our wedding is getting delayed. How dare he get personal like this? Did I ever talk about his wife? Do you know we have been engaged for so long and we have not been married. And Sangram’s friends provoke him. We have been engaged for so long and we have not been married because we have not been able to come to a point. I want to get married to Sangram. People tell him, ‘You are a Jatt, this is how a woman should behave’."

After hearing her side of the story, Kaaranvir apologies her for the statement and comforts her over everything that happened.

We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all https://t.co/oz3Y9Gn6XL — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) March 17, 2022

Now, reacting on the same, Sangram took to micro-blogging site Twitter and announced his marriage with Payal.

He tweeted, “Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner.

We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all..”

So, now it seems finally Payal is going to be happy after hearing the news. For more updates related to Lock Upp, stay tuned and keep watching this space for more updates.