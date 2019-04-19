All new season of American Idol now playing in India exclusively on Zee Cafe

In bright shades of pop red and blue, Zee Cafe has launched the all-new season of American Idol with a visually stunning promotional video - a treat for the music fans! Be it the iconic music maestros like Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley with their quintessential hairdos or the unique styles of Lady Gaga; the American Idol promo is everything iconic about American music.

Depicting popular pop-culture elements with quirky illustrations and an upbeat track, the promo culminates into the American Idol platform reaching India.

A show that's made in America is now being showcased in India, only on Zee Cafe as the channel presents the all-new season of the most coveted singing reality series American Idol, every weekend at 9 PM.

Known to kickstart the musical journeys of some of the biggest names today - Phillip Phillips, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert - American Idol is certainly the most sought-after launchpad for every aspiring singer. Recognizing such talented artists who are each an idol in their own right, American Idol is all set to scale newer heights in yet another season of the popular singing reality show.

With a unique promotional video, the latest season of American Idol boasts of performances that captivate you, painting the atmosphere with musical melodies that leave an everlasting echo.

Together with an eminent panel of the terrific trio - award-winning singing diva Katy Perry, Academy and Grammy Award-winning legend Lionel Richie and country music sensation Luke Bryan; this season will witness contestants go through four challenging rounds for only one to be crowned as the winner of American Idol 2019!

Hosted by the charming and charismatic Ryan Seacrest, the show is set to bring music enthusiasts from all corners of the world who will win the hearts of millions with their soulful renditions in the all-new season of the show!

Speaking about the show, Shaurya Mehta, Head, Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), said, "With American Idol, there comes a legacy of great talent, phenomenal performances and a series of the most celebrated singers ever. The latest season of American Idol only promises to uphold this legacy. The 2018 season of American Idol increased the slot viewership on Zee Cafe by 30%, with ~60% of it coming from 15-40 years age-group in megacities. Bringing the biggest platform for talented artists and budding music enthusiasts through our strategic partnership with NBC, we are extremely confident and delighted to launch the latest season of American Idol on Zee Cafe for our Indian viewers."

Bringing some of the choicest films, dramas, news and lifestyle content for the Indian viewers, Zee English Cluster is truly the one-stop destination for the biggest international titles.

With a powerful bouquet - Zee Prime Pack English - comprising &flix, Zee Cafe, LF and Wion, priced at an attractive Rs. 15/- per month, viewers are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to compelling TV series and the biggest Hollywood hits, alongside international news through Indian lens and the food and lifestyle content. That's not all! For those who appreciate content that is compelling, &PrivéHD brings riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds as they enthral the audience. Bringing this world of nuanced cinema, Zee Prime Pack English HD comprising - &PrivéHD, Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD is priced at Rs 25/- enabling more viewers to pick premium.

So, don't forget to watch the harmony of strings, keys and melodious voices as American Idol every weekend at 9 PM, only on Zee Café and Zee Cafe HD