हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan says Dharmendra will beat him up for revealing THIS Sholay secret on KBC 13 sets – Watch!

In the recently released promo, Big B will be seen reliving the ‘Sholay’ scenes with Hema Malini and the film’s director Ramesh Sippy. They will be seen as special guests in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'KBC 13'.

Amitabh Bachchan says Dharmendra will beat him up for revealing THIS Sholay secret on KBC 13 sets – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been one of the most-followed quiz shows of all times in the country. In the recently released promo, the megastar will be seen reliving the ‘Sholay’ scenes with Hema Malini and the film’s director Ramesh Sippy. They will be seen as special guests in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'KBC 13'.

The promo starts with Big B asking director Ramesh Sippy why did he consider him for the role of Jai in Sholay, to which the director replies, “Anand mein aapne bohot badhiya kaam kiya. Bombay To Goa mein aapne light role kiya. So, this seems to be an actor who could do anything.” 

After getting so much appreciation from Sippy, an elated Senior Bachchan asks happily to Sippy, “Mere baare mein aapko aisa laga?” to which the filmmaker gave an affirmative answer.

Later in the promo, Dharmendra who portrayed the role of ‘Veeru’ in the film was also seen joining the team through a virtual call and also shares one of the anecdotes on how once he walked 28 miles to the shoot location. 

Later, Amitabh was heard saying that now he will share an incident that might miff Dharmendra and he would want to beat me after this..  and also says “Bahut marenge jo hum batane vale hai.”

 

The audience lauded their interaction and everyone enjoyed their reunion session immensely. 

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

 

For the unaware, Sholay was released in 1975 and was one of the blockbusters of all time. It starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. It is still considered one of the best films of Hindi Cinema.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega Crorepati 13new promoSholay teamDharmendraHema MaliniRamesh Sippy
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali brutally trolled by netizens after abusive brawl with Pratik Sehajpal

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Encounter continues with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora