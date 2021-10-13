Amitabh Bachchan says Dharmendra will beat him up for revealing THIS Sholay secret on KBC 13 sets – Watch!

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been one of the most-followed quiz shows of all times in the country. In the recently released promo, the megastar will be seen reliving the ‘Sholay’ scenes with Hema Malini and the film’s director Ramesh Sippy. They will be seen as special guests in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'KBC 13'.

The promo starts with Big B asking director Ramesh Sippy why did he consider him for the role of Jai in Sholay, to which the director replies, “Anand mein aapne bohot badhiya kaam kiya. Bombay To Goa mein aapne light role kiya. So, this seems to be an actor who could do anything.”

After getting so much appreciation from Sippy, an elated Senior Bachchan asks happily to Sippy, “Mere baare mein aapko aisa laga?” to which the filmmaker gave an affirmative answer.

Later in the promo, Dharmendra who portrayed the role of ‘Veeru’ in the film was also seen joining the team through a virtual call and also shares one of the anecdotes on how once he walked 28 miles to the shoot location.

Later, Amitabh was heard saying that now he will share an incident that might miff Dharmendra and he would want to beat me after this.. and also says “Bahut marenge jo hum batane vale hai.”

Shuru hua Sholay film ki yaadon se juda silsila #KBC13 ke manch par! Inn rochak palon ko dekhna mat bhooliyega #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, iss shukravaar, 15th Oct, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/H7NlREuxIK — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 13, 2021

The audience lauded their interaction and everyone enjoyed their reunion session immensely.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

For the unaware, Sholay was released in 1975 and was one of the blockbusters of all time. It starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. It is still considered one of the best films of Hindi Cinema.