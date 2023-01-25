Ankit Gupta to Fahmaan Khan: TV Stars Send their Best Wishes on Republic Day!

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day tomorrow, January 26. On the special occasion, many TV celebrities including Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, Fahmaan Khan and others share their patriotic stories and have given out best wishes to their fans. Read on

Ankit Gupta who will be seen essaying the role of Jahaan in COLORS' ‘Junooniyatt’ says, "I think Republic Day can be a great launchpad for something consequential one would like to do for the country. It could be something as simple as telling a child the relevance of this day or organizing a cleanliness drive. This day takes me back to my childhood. We never treated this day like a holiday. We would wait for the flag hoisting and come back home to watch patriotic movies. I wish all the citizens of India, my love, as they work to make the nation proud.”

Neha Rana who will be seen essaying the role of Elahi in COLORS' ‘Junooniyatt’ says, "I am proud of our country's constitution that commands respect for being comprehensive. I feel proud to be from a country that was blessed with great leaders who put so much forethought into building the nation as we know it now. I have great memories of spending this day watching patriotic movies at home with my family as a kid.”

Samridhi Shukla essaying the role of Saavi Nityam in COLORS' ‘Saavi Ki Savaari' says, "The flag-hoisting that used to happen in our society is the most precious childhood memory I have of Republic Day. I recall how much we enjoyed waiting under the flag as petals fell on us so we could try to catch them in our palms. We learned about the significance of this day much later. This Republic Day, I intend to continue the tradition of spending time with my family and watching the parade. Happy Republic Day to all of India's citizens!"

Fahmaan Khan essaying the role of Ravi in COLORS' 'Dharam Patnii' says, "Republic Day takes me back to the parade that we used to have in school. It makes me very happy and nostalgic to see kids rush to school to raise the flag, sing patriotic songs, and watch patriotic films. The pride and enthusiasm that I see in the kids make me very hopeful about the future of our nation. I’m grateful to be living in a country that was built on the work of legislators who ensured that every citizen feels a sense of belonging. Here’s hoping that we respect our motherland and get on our way to making our people proud."

Aurra Bhatnagar essaying the role of Durga in COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu' shares, "On Republic Day, I look forward to going to school and participating in fun activities like singing and dancing to patriotic songs. All of us in school eagerly wait for flag hoisting and buying trinkets on the way home. I like reading about the great leaders who have shaped our nation on this day.”