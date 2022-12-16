Ankit Gupta wins hearts post captaincy task; fans say, 'His parents raised a good man...'

New Delhi: While the captaincy tasks can get contestants pretty competitive with each other, what we saw in the most recent captaincy task is rather heart-touching. Ankit Gupta, who's known for his fearless nature and emotional intelligence has won the hearts of the audience yet again with the choices he made during the recent captaincy task. Read on to know more.

It's easy to make decisions in a reality show that work in your favour and that's also how 99% of the contestants' function. But after the recent captain 3 task contestant Ankit Gupta proved that he is built differently. For the unversed, the task involved contestants choosing between contestant captaincy and heartfelt fanmails and letters sent from their respective homes.

During the task, Sajid Khan was seen trying to convince Ankit to choose Abdu's captaincy over any other option. Now while the thought of the letters had made Ankit extremely emotional, he chose to maintain his promise and chose Abdu.

This gesture of Ankit has left his fans emotional and made them further realise what a gem of a person the actor is. One fan went on to say, "he has gone through a lot but this is the first time I am seeing tears in his eyes. He kept his promise and choose to keep it over his families letter. His parents raised a good man, they must be proud".

Anothe fan wrote, "I have been falling in love with him since day one.. but it’s been growing more and more because of his personality.. because of how calm he is.. because of his beautiful heart that he has.. because of how smart he is.. he is winning my heart so much".