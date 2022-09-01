New Delhi: Ankita Lokhande Rajput will appear as a special guest on DID Super Mom this week. She, along with 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star and veteran actress Usha Nadkarni were invited on the dance reality show. In the latest promo, we can see both the actors getting emotional while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput who played the role of Manav in 'Pavitra Rishta.'

One of the performances was dedicated to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and it was so touching that Ankita and Usha broke down in tears on the sets of DID Super Mom. The Madhya Pradesh-based contestant performed on the song 'Kitni Baatein' from Lakshya while playing SSR's pictures on slides in the back. This moved both the stars, who were overwhelmed and broke down in tears.

Ankita, who was also committed to Sushant for a long time, said, "Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him (He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is)." Usha Nadkarni, who played Manav's mother on the show, cried inconsolably.

The caption read, "Iss weekend #PavitraRishta special mein, #SuperMomSadhanaMishra ki bemisaal performance aur #AnkitaLokhandeJain ki baatein kar dengi hum sabki aankhein nam. Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par.."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on the 14th of June, 2022. He had begun his career as Manav from Pavitra Rishta along with Ankita Lokhande. Sushant had even proposed to Ankita on National TV in a dance reality show. The two had parted ways some years after Sushant made his Bollywood debut. Ankita is now married to businessman Vicky Jain, they tied the knot last year.