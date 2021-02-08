Arshi Khan eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni gets emotional, Rahul Vaidya recites shayari

NEW DELHI: Model-actor Arshi Khan was the latest contestant to be eliminated from Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' on Sunday. In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of the show, Arshi, who entered the show as a Challenger in December, got the least number of votes among those nominated and therefore had to move out of the Big Boss 14 house.

This week all the Bigg Boss 14 contestants, except for Rahul Vaidya, were nominated for eviction. Eventually, Arshi received the least number of votes and had to step out of the house. As host Salman Khan announced her name for eviction, all the housemates were left shocked. The host even stated that now after her exit from the show, who will speak Urdu? Salman also showered praises on Arshi and called her a 'good girl'.

After Salman's announcement, Aly Goni was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed. He asked Arshi to meet his friend and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin once she steps out.

During her exit, Arshi was seen praising Rubina Dilaik calling her a 'good person'.

Arshi was brought in the 14th season of the show to pep up some drama. However, right after her entry into the show, she got involved in an ugly fight with another Challenger Vikas Gupta. The duo was often seen engaging into nasty conversation and passing taunts to each other over broken friendship. During once such instance, when Arshi spoke about Vikas Gupta's parents, he ended up pushing her into swimming pool.

Vikas re-entered into the show again and their fights did not see any end. Apart from Vikas, Arshi also had major arguments with Devoleena recently. She also caught attention with her regular leg-pulling conversation with friend-turned-foe Rakhi Sawant.

Arshi's exit from the show comes a day ahead before the makers are set to enter 'family and friends' of contestants for the 'Connection Week'. Among those who will be entering the show are Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jyotika Dilaik, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Paras Chhabra.