Baal Shiva and other &TV programmes that kept us entertained in 2021

New Delhi: As the year 2021 draws to a close, we look back at &TV's new programming line-up that offered an interesting mix of untold and unheard to its viewers in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most of the people were locked up in their homes. Each program boasts of a unique storyline that gives the viewers the flavour of varied emotions, comedy, drama, and dhamkedaar entertainment.

These include:

BAAL SHIV – Mahadev Ki Undekhi Gatha

While there have been several fascinating shows on Lord Shiva and his various avatars, one story that has not been shown before on Indian television is the story of his Baal Roop or childhood days.

Aptly positioned as Mahadev Ki Undekhi Gatha, the show Baal Shiv depicts the mythical Katha of the mother and son, Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv and their eternal bond. Considered Infinite and the Unborn, Lord Shiva had taken many avatars, but he had never experienced childhood and mother's love. However, post his marriage with Devi Parvati, Mahadev takes the form of a child to fulfil Devi Parvati's wish and becomes the dutiful son of Mahasati Anusuya.

GHAR EK MANDIR – KRIPA AGRASEN MAHARAJ KI

'Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki' is a never-seen-before socio drama on Indian television built around the context of the legendary king, Agrasen Maharaja.

The story depicts Agrasen Maharaja's core principles through his ardent bhakt and the show's lead protagonist, Genda, a devoted girl belonging to a low-income family, now married into a business family. The show brings a heart-warming and captivating story of faith, family and life.

AUR BHAI KYA CHAL RAHA HAI?



Set against the backdrop of Lucknow, the show is a situational comedy, which ensues when two culturally opposite families are forced to share a roof, manoeuvre day-to-day concerns of small-town-living and highly competitive wives. The show captures the long-standing Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of Lucknow through the two families – the Mishras and the Mirzas, cohabiting in an old nawabi haweli.

Each wishing to own the haveli and not share it with the other causes constant bickering and amusing scuffles around everyday issues and incidents.

MAUKA-E-VARDAAT

Launched in March 2021, 'Mauka-E-Vardaat', a riveting weekday crime series, presented extraordinary tales of impossible crimes that challenged imagination and left one speechless.

The show featured several famous faces, including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Sapna Choudhary and Mona Singh as the sutradhaars. Raising the thrill quotient several notches up with fantasy crimes and supervillains, &TV launched, 'Mauka-E-Vardaat – Operation Vijay' airing from September 27th, featuring chilling stories of fantasy supervillains with supernatural powers committing mind-boggling crimes against humankind. 'Operation Vijay' is a special task force of the sharpest, bravest, and jaanbaaz police officers to combat these ferocious criminals and their incredibly shocking, unearthly powers.