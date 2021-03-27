हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor marries Aadil Khan? New viral Kaadil pic sets internet on fire

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor can be seen exchanging vows with Aadil Khan in a Church wedding. 

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor marries Aadil Khan? New viral Kaadil pic sets internet on fire
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Avika Gor recently sent netizens talking about her wedding. Why? Well, she dropped a fresh still from her upcoming song with Aadil Khan, titled Kaadil which made the buzz louder. 

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor can be seen exchanging vows with Aadil Khan in a Church wedding. She teased the fresh still is from the duo's new project:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

The telly actress had last year opened up on dating former Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani.

Some time back, Avika Gor also shared her massive weight loss journey with fans.

The 23-year-old actress has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She even bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at the 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Uyyala Jampala.

 

