BB 15: Abhijit Bichukale targets Devoleena Bhattarcharjee with stone after she bites him during task

NEW DELHI: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the housemates can be seen performing a new task for which they have to collect colourful balls thrown by Rajiv Adatia.

In the beginning of the task, everything was going fine, later in the promo Tejasswi can be seen crying as her basket was getting snatched by the housemates during the task.

Later, in order to save her balls, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee can be seen running here and there in order to defend herself, while Abhijit Bichukale tries to snatch her balls, in defense she bit him on his hand.

Abhijit gets furious and asks Bigg Boss to eliminate her from the house as she violated the rules of the house.

Later, when he sees no action has been taken from the makers, he then runs towards the other side and shouts, “Pathhar marunga.”

Hearing this, Rashami Desai tries to stop him and shouts, “Aray dada.” Pratik Sehajpal comes in between and tries to calm Abhijit down.

Bigg Boss 15 is reaching to its last leg and soon we’ll get to see another contestant who will be joining the VIPs for the Ticket To Finale race.

Who will be the next contestant to join the top contenders? Only time will tell. Till then keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.