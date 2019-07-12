close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 12, preview: Did Vibhuti kidnap Happu Singh?

Happu Singh is getting bored when he sees Vibhuti as a bull in front of him. Will Vibhuti kidnap Happu Singh or will he get caught?

&#039;Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain&#039;, July 12, preview: Did Vibhuti kidnap Happu Singh?
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Happu Singh registers a complaint about Tika's missing bride. Tika assumes Tilu and Malkhan kidnapped his bride. Meanwhile, the doctor checks Vibhuti and says that he is fine after being hit by a bull. However, Vibhuti beats up the doctor for eating a red apple. Amma suggests that Angoori and Tiwari should remarry. Later, Vibhuti beats up a man for selling a red lehenga to Angoori.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Angoori and Tiwari go to the police station. They inform Happu Singh that whenever Vibhuti sees something in red he gets excited and attacks it. Happu Singh asks for proof for their theory. They ask Happu Singh to sit in the doli and dress up as a bride. Happu Singh is getting bored when he sees Vibhuti as a bull in front of him. Will Vibhuti kidnap Happu Singh or will he get caught? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 11, recap: Amma tells Angoori and Tiwari to remarry

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa