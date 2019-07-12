'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 12, preview: Did Vibhuti kidnap Happu Singh?

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Happu Singh registers a complaint about Tika's missing bride. Tika assumes Tilu and Malkhan kidnapped his bride. Meanwhile, the doctor checks Vibhuti and says that he is fine after being hit by a bull. However, Vibhuti beats up the doctor for eating a red apple. Amma suggests that Angoori and Tiwari should remarry. Later, Vibhuti beats up a man for selling a red lehenga to Angoori.

In tonight's episode, Angoori and Tiwari go to the police station. They inform Happu Singh that whenever Vibhuti sees something in red he gets excited and attacks it. Happu Singh asks for proof for their theory. They ask Happu Singh to sit in the doli and dress up as a bride. Happu Singh is getting bored when he sees Vibhuti as a bull in front of him. Will Vibhuti kidnap Happu Singh or will he get caught? Stay tuned to find out.

