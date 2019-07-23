close

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 23, preview: Anita tells Angoori not to bring Tiwari back home

Angoori feels bad for Tiwari but Anita tells her that they need to be taught a lesson. She says that both their husbands need to learn how the world is to appreciate their wives more.

&#039;Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain&#039;, July 23, preview: Anita tells Angoori not to bring Tiwari back home
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In tonight’s episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Anita feels insulted when Vibhuti refuses to pay after she and her friends have dinner. Tiwari scolds Angoori for giving her sister a loan for Rs 50,000 without letting him know. Amma, on the other hand, Amma pushes  Tiwari out of the house for being proud about his money while Anita asks Vibhuti to leave their house and earn if he wants to return.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Angoori feels bad for Tiwari but Anita tells her that they need to be taught a lesson. She says that both their husbands need to learn how the world is to appreciate their wives more. Tiwari goes to Saxena for help. Saxena asks for Tiwari’s qualifications. Tiwari says he failed in 5th standard twice, thrice in 8th standard and never cleared 10th standard. Saxena says that with those qualifications no one will give him a job.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
