Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 27, 2019 episode preview: Will Angoori-Anita show their faces?

In the next episode, Vibhuti is standing in Angoori’s bedroom trying to call her attention. 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 27, 2019 episode preview: Will Angoori-Anita show their faces?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Angoori hides her face from Vibhuti Narayan Mishra saying that it's burnt from the side. Anita, on the other hand, tells Manmohan Tiwari that she has got pimple outburst on the face and hides it with a helmet. Both Tiwari and Vibhu try to help but in vain. 

Tika, Tilu and Malkhan start their lassi shop and Happu Singh enters. He enjoys his lassi while Prem thinks of a plan.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vibhuti is standing in Angoori's bedroom trying to call her attention. Angoori is sleeping with her back towards Vibhuti, while he is standing on the other side of the bed. Tiwari is also standing near Anita's bedside meowing like a cat to get her attention. Vibhuti starts meowing to get Angoori's attention too. Will Anita and Angoori wake up and look at Tiwari and Vibhuti? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Zee Tv serial updates
