Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai gets new Gori Mem aka Anita Bhabi, Vidisha Srivastava replaces Nehha Pendse!

New Delhi: The &TV's cult comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has introduced Vidisha Srivastava as the new Gori Mem aka Anita Bhabi. The audience will soon be seeing the gorgeous and vivacious Vidisha stepping into the iconic Anita Bhabi's character in the show.

Vidisha Srivastava is known for her impeccable acting prowess and phenomenal performances in films and television shows across Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam.

Talking about her new entry, Vidisha said, "I am very excited and proud to get an opportunity to essay one of India's most-loved, Anita Bhabi's character. I have always enjoyed watching the show for its entertaining characters and humorous plots. I had never imagined that I would get to be a part of it as one of its lead characters one day. It is truly a momentous moment. I am thrilled to take on this huge mandate and, most importantly, share the screen with the accomplished and talented actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gouri, and Shubhangi Atre. I am grateful to Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli Ji for believing in my abilities and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I feel truly blessed. Everyone around me, especially my friends and family, have been on top of the moon ever since they got to know this."

Talking about Anita Bhabi's character, Vidisha said, "It is never easy to portray an iconic character as the audience tends to have a certain affinity to the actor and the character. But I am ready to embrace this responsibility wholeheartedly. Anita Bhabi is contemporary and 'today's a woman'. She has a mind of her own and is quite bold. She stands up for what she believes in and never gets bogged down easily. And, of course, she is quite glamorous and has oodles of oomph. So watch out for the new Anita Bhabi, as she is all set to rock your television screens with an extra tadka of entertainment, glamour and fun very soon! I am sure the audience is equally excited and will shower me loads of love and accept their new Anita Bhabi with open arms."

Originally, Saumya Tandon played the iconic role of Gori Mem and after she quit the show on August 21, 2020, actress Nehha Pendse came on board.

