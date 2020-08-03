Big Ganga brings Kajri Utsav, a perfect culmination to its Sawan celebration

Mumbai: Adding to the abundance of festivities ever-present in August, BIG Ganga, ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Limited's No. 1 Bhojpuri General Entertainment Channel in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchal, is leaving no stone unturned in bringing the celebrations right to the doorsteps of its audience.

Encouraging viewers to stay indoors, the channel has organised a digital Kajri Utsav on BIG Ganga's Facebook page to celebrate the deep-rooted festival of the region which celebrates the most romantic aspects like love and rain in an enticing cultural musical way. Striking the right chord with viewers, the digital show will feature some of the biggest Kajri singers of the region, such as Devi, Sanjoli Pandey, Ajit Anand, Chandan Tiwari and Vaishnavi. The two hours digital folk music show will go FB live on Raksha Bandhan this August 3 and will also be telecast on television later.

Originating from Uttar Pradesh and Bhojpur region Kajri is a very popular form of folk music sung in the deep pockets of these regions. It is often used to describe the longing of a maiden for her lover as the black monsoon cloud come hanging in the summer skies, and the style is notably sung during the rainy season.

Catering to the audience across all age groups, the show will keep the viewers entertained with a digital musical show where Ajit Anand, a celebrated folk singer and presenter of the region will engage viewers while hosting the show along with Devi, another popular, deep-rooted singer and performer from the region.

Adding a few more melodies to the show, popular singer Chandan Tiwari, who is the synonym to folk music and has been felicitated many times for her contribution to Indian Folk Music, will uplift the energy with her mesmerising voice. Joining her in this digital celebration would be singers Sanjoli Pandey and Vaishnavi who will brighten the day of the viewers with their musical performances.

The activity will be amplified through various tools to give exposure and graphical support. Pre promotion will be done across all the digital platforms through Cover, GIF, Static and Microcontent. BIG Ganga enthrals and entertains audiences with its unique content offerings, thereby making this platform apt for the whole family. The channel has been enhancing and enriching regional pride through its new offerings. With more shows in the pipeline, the channel is all set to redefine entertainment and original content for its regional audience.