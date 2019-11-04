Big Ganga celebrates Chhath event with 3 generations of Bhojpuri entertainment industry

Expanding its reach as a channel and improving their brand connect with the viewers on a personal level, BIG Ganga, ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Limited's No. 1 Bhojpuri Channel, celebrated the biggest festival of the region with its festive special line-up “Jai Chhathi Mai”. The 2.5 hours long on-ground devotional musical evening, which witnessed the confluence of 3 generations of who's who from the Bhojpuri industry, will be telecast on BIG Ganga on November 2 at 5:30 PM.

With an intent to establish Chhaths ever-growing relevance and popularity with times the channel took up a unique theme of 'CHHATH - KAL AAJ AUR KAL'.

It brought together the Legends, the Shining Stars and the new Sensations of Bhojpuri industry together for the first time and showcased handover of Chatth glory and rituals from one generation to the other. The event saw maestros, from the Bhojpuri film industry, lend their support. They included actor/singer Manoj Tiwari, singer Anuradha Paudwal, actor/singer Khesari Lal Yadav, singer Ranjana Jha, singer Tripti Sakya, actor Srivastava, actor Yash Kumar, singer Anu Dubey and singer Samar Singh.

The enthralling event witnessed some specially-curated performances on handpicked popular Chhath Puja songs which enthralled the audience present in large numbers. Along with this, actor/singer Khesari Lal Yadav, who recently entered the popular reality show of GEC as a wild card entry, celebrated the festival with his parents at 'Jai Chhathi Mai' event before going back to the show.

“Chhath Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in the region with people turning up in millions. It has been our conscious effort to helm events which bind the region together. This year we wanted to highlight the evergreen appeal and deep faith in Chhathi Maayi by showcasing its reverence across generations. Thus we celebrated the event by getting 3 generations of Bhojpuri celebrities together on Chatth celebration. With Jai Chhathi Mai, we have created a legacy in the form of an event which not only aims to celebrate the festival with our viewers but forms a personal connection with them. It always feels special to receive such a remarkable response from our viewers and we look forward to creating more such events and properties which will bring us even closer to our audience”.

Backed by the insight that religion and festivities rule the hearts and pulse of audiences, the special offering was crafted to ensure an entertaining package with an excellent appeal. Catch all the action of 'Jai Chhathi Mai' only on BIG Ganga on November 2 at 5:30 PM.

Continuing with its tradition of celebrating and elevating the pride of the region Big Ganga soon will be bringing International Bhojpuri Films Award on its platform. This year Big Ganga is taking IBFA to Singapore to highlight the growing aura of Bhojpuri culture across the globe.