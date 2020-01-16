हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13: Asim gets a special message from Himanshi Khurana

Parag also has a message for Shefali's friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz. 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim gets a special message from Himanshi Khurana

New Delhi: Inside the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13', inmates are excited as it's the family week and they will get to meet their loved ones. Bigg Boss announced that the contestants will have to choose between the captaincy and meeting their family.

After Mahira, Aarti, and Shehnaz get to meet their loved ones, Shefali will be seen waiting for her husband Parag Tyagi. Finally, when the doorbell rings and Parag calls out Shefali's name.  She runs and opens the gate hugging him tightly.

Parag also has a message for Shefali's friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz. Firstly, he warns him to maintain niceties with Shefali and also tells that he didn’t like the fact that he raised his voice at her. 

However, he also informs Asim that Himanshi Khurana has sent a special message for him. He tells him that she has parted ways with her boyfriend and is not getting married. She is waiting for him outside.

Asim confirms the news from his brother Umar when he meets him. He tells his brother that Parag informed him. He asks his brother if he is in touch with her and his brother agrees, and says that yes he is in touch and whatever Parag said is true she is really waiting for him and that's why he needs to win the show.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

 

Bigg Boss 13asim riazhimanshi khuranaShefali JariwalaParag Tyagi
