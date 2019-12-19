हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13, Day 73 written updates: Shefali Bagga wreaks havoc, inmates lock her in bathroom

At the same time, all does not seem to be well in Sidnaaz paradise as they are going through a rough patch. 

Bigg Boss 13, Day 73 written updates: Shefali Bagga wreaks havoc, inmates lock her in bathroom
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Each day brings a fresh twist inside the mad house of 'Bigg Boss 13' which houses several celebrities together. Last night saw a new side of nominated contestant Shefali Bagga, who didn't really let the housemates sleep. She started waking everyone up with tactics that left the housemates annoyed. 

Her motive was to take revenge from the entire house as they turn against her leading to her nomination. She made sure that she doesn’t let any person sleep. She pulls their bedsheets, bangs empty vessels waking everyone up. Despite several warnings, Shefali doesn't budge and captain Vikas Gupta decides to lift her and locks her in the bathroom. 

Later, Paras and Mahira are spotted spending some quality time together, wherein they express how important they are to each other. A romantic moment is shared between the two as they exchange glances.

At the same time, all does not seem to be well in Sidnaaz paradise as they are going through a rough patch. Sidharth is deeply hurt after Shehnaz has flips sides to gain sympathy. A miffed Sidharth decides to cut off all ties with her. Shehnaz tries her best to convince him that she won't repeat her mistake but all goes in vain. On the other hand, Vikas explains to Shehnaz the importance of a faithful friendship to prove Sidharth's  point.

In tonight's episode, we will what happens when Bigg Boss announces the next captaincy task. Four cars are parked in the garden area and Shehnaz, Vikas, Mahira and Shefali Bagga are the drivers. The contenders of captaincy have to convince the drivers to give them a ride. The two contenders who fail to do so will directly be out of the race. The task takes an interesting turn when mastermind Vikas Gupta grabs the opportunity and ditches Arhaan after agreeing to give him a ride. 

Who’s tactic will work and who will be the next captain of the house?

Keep reading this space for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

 

Bigg Boss 13bigg boss 13 written updatesVikas GuptaShefali Baggashehnaz gillSidharth Shukla
