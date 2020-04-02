‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Shefali Jariwala's scintillating dance moves on Asim Riaz's song 'Mere Angne Mein' is must-watch

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Shefali Jariwala is finally on TikTok now and guess which song did she choose to dance to for her debut? Umm… she grooved to the beats of his friend-turned-toe Asim Riaz’s song ‘Mere Angne Mein’. Shefali’s dance moves are on point and expressions are killing, as always. ‘Mere Angne Mein’ is Asim’s debut music video, for which he collaborated with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. It is a remixed version of Amitabh Bachchan’s hit track of the same name.

With her scintillating dance moves, Shefali has now turned her fans’ attention to TikTok. She has dedicated her debut TikTok video to Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the directors of ‘Mere Angne Mein’. The duo had directed her in the blockbuster song ‘Kaanta Laga’, which made her an overnight star and a sensation.

“Finally, my first TikTok... dedicated to Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, their latest hit ‘Mere Angane Mein, in true ‘Kaanta Lagaa’ style... I am what I am because of you guys... love you,” she captioned her post.

Watch Shefali’s dance here:

When Shefali and Asim were locked inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, the two turned bitter rivals after the initial few weeks. In one segment, actor Parag Tyagi, Shefali's husband, had also called out Asim for misbehaving with his wife.