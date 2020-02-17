Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz video calls rapper Bohemia, thanks John Cena on Instagram – Watch

New Delhi: Asim Riaz emerged as the runner-up of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' which saw Sidharth Shukla lift the winner's trophy. During the course of the show, Asim gained immense fan following and became a famous celeb—all thanks to his stint inside the reality show.

Now that everyone is back to their real-life, Asim decided to thank a few people who supported him. So first he thanked his idol and rapper Bohemia for backing up and praising him. He shared a clip of his video call with the music sensation on Instagram. His father also interacted with the rapper and thanked him.

Watch it here:

Interestingly, he then posted a picture of WWE wrestler John Cena, who not only once but twice shared Asim's picture on his Instagram account which made headlines. He also thanked the wrestling champ for the gesture.

Before entering 'Bigg Boss 13', Asim Riaz was a model, who worked for international brands. He was also seen in a small cameo role in Varun Dhawan's 'Main Tera Hero' which released in 2014.

A fitness freak, Asim flaunted his six-pack abs quite often inside the house and also motivated the youth to keep exercising for a healthy body.

All eyes are set on his next career move.

Keep reading this space for all the updates on your favourite 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants.