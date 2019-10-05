close

Koena Mitra

Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra opens up on possessive ex-lover

Actress Koena Mitra, who is currently a part of the 13th season of the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", revealed details about her past relationship.

Mumbai: Actress Koena Mitra, who is currently a part of the 13th season of the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", revealed details about her past relationship.

While talking to housemates Siddharth Shukla and Dalijiet Kaur, Koena was seen narrating an incident of her ex being obsessed with her and how he threatened her to leave India and settle with him in Turkey.

Without revealing the boyfriend's name, Koena also shared an incident when she had to lock herself in her bathroom for more than three hours when he came to visit her.

This experience shattered Koena and she broke up with him. Also, for at least three years she reportedly didn't 'dare to date anyone'

Koena rose to fame with her dance performance in the 'Saaki saaki' song from the movie "Musafir".
 

