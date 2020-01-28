'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to re-enter house and support Paras Chhabra

Mumbai: Shefali Jariwala is set to re-enter the "Bigg Boss 13" house just days her eviction, to support fellow co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

This week, a new twist will put the contestants' connections to test. Following the family week this will be the "connections week", wherein the contestants' friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in their tasks.

Supporting Aarti Singh will be her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, while Asim Riaz's love interest Himanshi Khurana will be there to support him. Vikas Gupta will enter the house as Sidharth Shukla's supporter. Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill will have their brothers supporting them, while Rashami Desai will have her friend Devoleena for support.

The recently-evicted Shefali will re-enter the house to support Paras.