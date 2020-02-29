'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla parties with TV stars Ravi Dubey, Kushal Tandon, pics go viral

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla on Friday partied with TV stars Ravi Dubey, Kushal Tandon, Nikitin Dheer, his wife Kratika Sengar and other close friends. Pictures from the party night have taken over social media and it seems they had a blast. The party was hosted for Kushal as he has opened a restaurant in Mumbai and the occasion called for a get-together.

Congratulating the 'Beyhadh' star for the same, Sidharth wrote, "Best wishes Kushal for your new venture." The post features the actors happily posing for the perfect frame. Take a look:

Here are the other pictures from the party:

Post-'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth is living every bit of his life with family and friends. He also made an appearance on co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' and the duo enthralled the audience with a dance on 'Maahi Ve'. A video from their 'romantic' reunion sent the internet into a meltdown.

Fans couldn't be more excited about their reunion and comments such as "no one can beat them they are the best" and "perfect match" have been posted on the video.

Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' earlier in February. Asim Riaz was the first runner-up and Shehnaaz was the second runner-up.