'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Shehnaz Gill changes side in captaincy task, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fight again

Irked over Shehnaz's behaviour, Sidharth sarcastically applauds her for her attitude at the beginning of the task. But Shehnaz does not take it and gives it back to him. At the same time, Mahira is upset with Shehnaaz for not staying true to her friendship.

New Delhi: The day in the Bigg Bouse house started with a fight over daily chores. Rashami, who has been assigned the kitchen duty, is asked by other contestants to let them take on the responsibility of cooking food. An agitated Rashami and Paras lock horns and get into a heated argument. He accused Rashami of being 'kaamchor' while she defends herself and says that Paras is always trying to accuse her and is full of negativity.

On the other hand, Sidharth is upset with Shehnaz for befriending Asim and the team and is being vocal about it. Shehnaz accuses Sidharth of changing sides and says that he supports only Mahira and Shefali.

Up next, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task. He reveals that the house has been attacked by a huge spider and every time the spider moves, eggs will get collected. Baskets with names of every contestant are placed in the garden area and each contestant must collect eggs at regular intervals and put it in the assigned baskets. The one with the least amount of eggs in the first round gets eliminated from the task and becomes the 'sanchalak'. As a punishment for getting aggressive during their fight, Sidharth and Asim are not allowed to participate, which evidently divides the house into two teams.

The captaincy task begins and Vishal becomes the first to be eliminated and he hence, become the sanchalak. Reading through the letter, again Vishal accuses the other team of cheating and declares Shehnaz as the winner of the first round. The contestants don’t accept Vishal’s decision and start protesting.

Bigg Boss calls the contestants in the living area and reprimands Vishal for being the most confused sanchalak ever. As a result of his attitude, the entire house has to bear the brunt. Additionally, he declares that it is the last chance for the contestants to win the immunity and there won't be any more tasks going forward.

Meanwhile, during the task bitter enemies Sidharth and Asim lock horns. 

