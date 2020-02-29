हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mahira sharma

Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra leave fans excited with pics in wedding attire

 Mahira looks stunning in a white gown, Paras is suited up for the wedding shoot. For maximum impact, Paras has also coined a term to define the two - 'Pahira', for Paras and Mahira.

Bigg Boss 13&#039;s Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra leave fans excited with pics in wedding attire
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@parasvchhabrra

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 13' is over but its contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, whose relationship was talk of the town, are back in news. They have now shared photos in wedding outfits. In turn, fans are engaged in a wild guesswork game.

While Mahira looks stunning in a white gown, Paras is suited up for the wedding shoot. For maximum impact, Paras has also coined a term to define the two - 'Pahira', for Paras and Mahira.

Soon it became clear that the wardrobe was not for a wedding after all, but for the video of a song they were about to shoot.

"Something new," Paras wrote on social media.

Mahira also shared their photos and wrote: "#Pahira... something new coming soon." She added a black heart emoji to her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#pahira something new coming soon  . . . Styled by- @outro.by.akshita_anulika Jewellery- @adiaraqueenjewelry

A post shared by Mahira Sharma (mau)  (@officialmahirasharma) on

After 'Bigg Boss 13', Paras is now seen in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' along with fellow 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The new show is hosted by Maniesh Paul and has Paras and Shehnaaz hunting for the perfect marriage partner.

Tags:
mahira sharmaParas Chhabrapahiraparas mahiraBigg Boss 13
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla parties with TV stars Ravi Dubey, Kushal Tandon, pics go viral

Must Watch

PT5M15S

Chand Bagh, Delhi: From where stones were thrown, House of Tahir Hussain is worth crores!