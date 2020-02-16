हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla on being called 'fixed winner': Really sad, feel sorry for people who have such thoughts

After Sidharth Shukla won 'Bigg Boss 13', reports of him being a 'fixed winner' swiftly made headlines. A section of the internet slammed the makers for being biased towards Sidharth, but the actor said that he 'feels sad' that people have such thoughts despite his 'gruelling journey'.

Bigg Boss 13&#039;s Sidharth Shukla on being called &#039;fixed winner&#039;: Really sad, feel sorry for people who have such thoughts

New Delhi: Soon after actor Sidharth Shukla won the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', reports of him being a 'fixed winner' swiftly made headlines. A section of the internet slammed the makers for being biased towards Sidharth, but the actor said that he 'feels sad' that people have such thoughts despite his 'gruelling journey'.    

In his interview to The Indian Express, "What do you say on such things. I won the title after a gruelling journey and when someone questions that, it's really sad. I feel sorry for people who have such thoughts. If you have followed the season, you would know that it hasn't been an easy time for me. It's not that it doesn't matter, but you cannot keep answering every question thrown at you."

Sidharth Shukla and five other contestants - Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra - were in the race to the finale. Asim secured the second position and Shehnaaz, the third. Sidharth took home the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy, Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a car. 

On being asked the one advice of superstar Salman Khan, the host of 'Bigg Boss 13', he will always remember, Sidharth told The Indian Express, "There are quite a few, so wouldn't know which one to pick. But one thing that he told me which I will hold on to is that 'teri maa, meri maa, meri maa teri maa' (Your mother is my mother, my mother is your mother)."

