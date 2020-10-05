'Bigg Boss 14': Nikki Tamboli reveals Rahul Vaidya used to send her voice notes, talks about his engagement being called-off

New Delhi: South siren Nikki Tamboli has managed to make the spotlight follow her right on Day 1 of her stay inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. On Sunday, she confessed about knowing fellow housemate-singer Rahul Vaidya and claimed that he used to send her voice notes on social media.

Earlier in the day, the duo interacted for a while when Rahul was given a task by the 'toofani seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. He was asked to get a kiss on his cheeks from a female contestant. He first approached Nikki, but she refused to do so. Later, Pavitra Punia helped him win the task.

Later, Nikki was seen sitting with singer Jaan Kumar Sanu and actor Nishant Singh Malkhani when the actress-model revealed that she and Rahul know each other since and spoke about his engagement being called-off, which was also confirmed by Jaan.

"He would send me voice messages and song recordings. He would reply to me with heart-shaped emojis," she said.

As the day progressed, Nikki also asked Rahul if they had any mutual friends and he said he had seen her photos on one of his friend's posts.

'Bigg Boss 14' has 11 contestants locked inside the house along with Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.