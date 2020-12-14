हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia won't call her bond with Eijaz Khan love, but her feelings for him were genuine

" I won't call it love, nor I would say that I ever loved him," Pavitra Punia said.

Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia won&#039;t call her bond with Eijaz Khan love, but her feelings for him were genuine

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Pavitra Punia recently spoke at length about her equation with housemate Eijaz Khan, who she has been supporting post her eviction. The duo shared a lovely relationship inside the Bigg Boss house despite numerous fights between them and later, it appeared that they have fallen for each other. However, Pavitra says that it wasn't "love".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_)

In an interview with ETimes, the TV actress, "I got close to Eijaz and I developed expectations and when they were not fulfilled it would feel bad. I would like to clear that I never used Eijaz Khan for the game, nor do I intend to. We both were playing as individuals and we both had a special place for each other in our hearts and that will always be. This is a fact and I won't call it love, nor I would say that I ever loved him."

She added, "But yes, whatever the feelings were it was special, pure and genuine. And since it happened inside the house and was going on with the game we both were confused about it. If you have noticed I was very expressive and Eijaz was not."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_)

Pavitra has been rooting for Eijaz's victory in 'Bigg Boss 14' on social media and for her, he is already a winner. Apart from him, she sees Rubina Dilaik as the two finalists. 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Pavitra PuniaEijaz Khan
Bigg Boss 14: Latest promo shows Rahul Vaidya returning to the house - Watch
