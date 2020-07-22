हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to begin shooting from his Panvel farmhouse - All you need to know

It was earlier reported that the actor is charging a whopping Rs 16 crore per episode. 

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: It is indeed that time of the year when the buzz around the biggest reality television show 'Bigg Boss' keeps fans all excited. From superstar Salman Khan hosting the show to list of probable contestants - everything hogs the limelight. However, this year will be different, quite literally!

Due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, reportedly shoots have been delayed. According to Bollywoodlife.co report, Salman Khan's show will premiere in September end. This time the tagline is 'Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking', reportedly.

The superstar, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since lockdown began in March will reportedly be shooting for 'Bigg Boss 14' there. The shoot will commence in September. 

Several celebrity names have popped up as probable contestants this year. From Nia Sharma, Vivian D'Sena, Surbhi Jyoti to Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Mansi Srivastava - all are rumoured to have been approached for the show. 

'Bigg Boss 13' was the most successful and controversial season so far. It was won by TV actor Sidharth Shukla and model Asim Riaz stood as the first runner-up.

However, no official word is out on the developments regarding 'Bigg Boss 14' by the makers or actor as of now. 

 

