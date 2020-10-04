हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

'Bigg Boss 14': Sara Gurpal married to Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar? Pics of them go viral

'Bigg Boss 14': Tushar Kumar has produced a marriage certificate claiming he and Sara Gurpal have been married.

&#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;: Sara Gurpal married to Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar? Pics of them go viral
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, who is a contestant in season 14 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', is raking up a storm even before the show has started. Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar has produced a marriage certificate claiming he and Sara have been married.

"I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India," Tushar declared, speaking to IANS.

Incidentally, the woman Tushar got married to is mentioned as identified as Rachna Devi in the marriage certificate, though he produces several photographs featuring the two, where Sara is seen sporting vermilion and the traditional red and white bangles as they pose together.

(Images Courtesy: IANS)

On why he is opening up on the marriage now, he claimed: "I was getting messages on Instagram and Whatsapp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara."

(Image Courtesy: IANS)

He says Sara is lying about their relationship status.

"I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single," he said.

Tushar says Sara married him for fame.

(Image Courtesy: IANS)

"I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn't get any publicity from my side," he claimed.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Sara GurpalSara Gurpal marriageBigg Boss 2020
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 14': Meet the 11 contestants of Salman Khan's show
  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M3S

Will LJP remain in NDA or not? BJP meet underway in Delhi