'Bigg Boss 14': Sidharth Shukla blushes after Sara Gurpal calls him 'Punjab Ka Jija', fans demand a 'SidNaaz' reunion

New Delhi: A video of 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Siddharth Shukla blushing after being called 'Punjab Ka Jeeja' has sent the internet into a meltdown and how! Sidharth, who is currently appearing on 'Bigg Boss 14', was being teased by Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal and the audience there considers him to be their 'jija' (brother-in-law). Remember his much-talked-about rapport with Shehnaaz Gill?

"I am telling you this on behalf of the Punjabi audience, you are like a brother-in-law to us," Sara tells Sidharth in a video posted on the channel's Instagram account. At first, Sidharth adorably argues with Sara and later blushes.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were the most loved contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13'. They enjoy a huge fan following and are together known as 'Sid-Naaz'. Their fans have bombarded the post with messages for the duo and want Shehnaaz also to appear on 'Bigg Boss 14' with Sidharth.

"Sana ko bulao please," read a comment while another fan wrote, "Bring SidNaaz back."

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.