Bigg Boss 14 sneak-peek: Will Salman Khan ask the contestants to leave the show?

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will host the second episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' Weekend Ka Vaar today evening and guess what is in store for the contestants. Going by a promo shared on social media, Salman, who appears to be disappointed with the contestants' attitude towards the game show, asks them to leave the house. In the clip, the actor can be heard saying that the housemates have declared themselves "substandard" and hence, he says that the makers have decided that they will not waste more time.

"Aap dus ke dus log apna saaman pack kar lo, aur iss ghar se nikal pado because this is a waste of time. Sad," Salman says.

Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, in another segment, Salman asks the three toofani seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan - to pick the contestants as per the description written on the board. While their opinions differ in each case, but when it came to naming the 'fake contestant' so far, the trio chose Nishant Singh Malkani.

Check out!

Well, the entire truth will be out soon tonight after the episode gets aired.

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.