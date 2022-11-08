Bigg Boss 14: Tina Datta says 'I'm Independent and can take care of myself...'

New Delhi: Actress Tina Datta entered the 16th edition of Colors’ top reality show Bigg Boss. She started getting attention and became the talk of the town since the premiere episode.

Her one-liners, fashion sense, light makeup looks, hairstyles, accessories and bold nature got her eyeballs. One such thing about the actress is her bold and independent personality. She is always vocal about issues and powerful in her approach toward life.

#TinaDatta would choose a guy who is good even if he has less money not a guy who's not good but rich #LoveYouTinaDatta#BB16 pic.twitter.com/GwTQUnIB8A — Muskan Shah (@muskanshah1998) November 7, 2022

Recently, the actress was given an option by co-contestant Shalin Bhanot if Tina would want a man who is good and has less money, or ok with more money. Tina immediately replied that she would want a good man with less money. She continued, “I’m independent and can take care of myself…”

Tina recently faced a major breakdown after her pet dog Rani passed away. But staying strong and keeping her game intact, Tina performed her tasks well.