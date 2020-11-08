Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: Kavita Kaushik is back, gets mixed response from housemates

New Delhi: Saturday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' was full of entertainment, entertainment and entertainment, but it saw a twist towards the end. The first half of the episode saw dance performances by the housemates in pairs. Their acts lit up the house. Salman Khan too enjoyed the performances along with the guests - Remo D'Souza, Puneet Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan and Shakti Mohan.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia showed their love-hate relationship through their performance while Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik danced to 'Biwi No 1' song. Likewise, all Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were paired.

Meanwhile, Salman announced that Kavita Kaushik, who got eliminated last week, will be back on 'Bigg Boss 14' only after she able to convince a special 4-member panel. It comprised of ex-contestants Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh and Aarti Singh and actress Surbhi Chandana was also there. The four of them asked a different set of questions from Kavita related to the house and in the end, it was decided that she will play her second innings in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

It was then time for Kavita to enter the house. Eijaz, with whom she had a huge argument before, welcomed her with a smile and so did Rubina-Abhinav and Naina. The rest had mixed responses towards her re-entry.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.