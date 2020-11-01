Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: Salman Khan slams Rahul Vaidya for his nepotism jibe on Jaan Kumar Sanu

New Delhi: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' saw host Salman Khan discussing the week's events with the contestants. First, he took up the infamous nepotism controversy that happened earlier this week after Rahul Vaidya nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu due to "nepotism".

Salman schooled Rahul for his comment and asked him about his struggles and who helped him throughout his journey. The superstar also took names of some famous Bollywood stars who have survived in the industry because of their hardwork and dedication. Salman explained to Rahul that if parents give something to their children or help them, that's not called nepotism.

Next up is the major fight that happened between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya during the captaincy task. Rahul finds Salman's support that irks Jasmin. She insists that Rahul was violent during the task, after which Salman plays an audio clip to explain what went wrong. He also questioned Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik for supporting the "wrong" and the latter for "provoking" Jasmin. The couple was also slammed by Salman for claiming "Bigg Boss is biased".

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.