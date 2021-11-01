BB 15 Day 30 written update: Akasa Singh gets eliminated, Pratik reacts ‘Her absence is going to hit me’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is full of many ups and downs and today’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode was to create more happiness and cheer for the housemates as its festive season right around the corner.

So, in order to make this Diwali more special, Salman Khan was seen having some fun time on the show with the contestants. In order to make the day more special, famous rapper Badshah also joined him to promote his recently released song ‘Jugnu’ on the show.

Later, Badshah was seen grooving with Salman on his famous hook-step from the movie 'Sultan's' 'Jag Ghumeya Thaare Jaisa Na Koi.'

Later, Badshah entered the house and asked the housemates to choose a gift from the table and to distribute it among each other.

While, there were some in favour of the gifts given to them, others went against the choice and gave their reasons for the disapproval.

The highlight of that scene was when Karan Kundrra gave a heart-shaped pillow to Tejasswi Prakash during the task, which was a clear indication of his fondness for her.

Everyone applauded his decision and Teja went all blushing after receiving her Diwali gift.

Later, in the second part of the episode, Salman was seen bashing Tejasswi for interrupting him in between when he was trying to explain a new task to Umar Riaz to choose whom he is going to ask for advice when he’ll be in trouble. Whether it will be Shamita or Tejasswi?

Out of all, 3 contestants voted for Shamita Shetty saying that they will not approach her for help and would rather choose Teja above her while 8 contestants voted for Tejasswi saying that they would consider Shamita over her.

Later, another fight takes place in the house between Pratik Sehajpal and Ieshaan Sehgaal and the housemates were again seen divided between two groups.

In the end of the episode, Salman announces that among the nominated contestants Simba, Vishal and Akasa, who got eliminated from the show.

To everyone’s shock, he announces Akasa Singh’s name as the least voted contestant and left everyone teary eyed. Pratik could be heard saying to Karan that her absence is going to hit him and with this the episode ends.

For more updates, keep watching this space for all the freshly content related to Bigg Boss 15.