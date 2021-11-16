Bigg Boss 15 Day 46 written updates: Neha Bhasin asks Rajiv Adatia to spit in VIPs food

New Delhi: Bigg Boss announces that VIPs have been saved from the nominations and all the remaining housemates are nominated for this week. Bigg Boss further asks all VIPs to give ratings 1-5 (with 1 being lowest and 5 being maximum) to all non-VIPs based on their journey in the house.

The VIPs decide among themselves and decide on giving 1 to Rajiv Adatia, 2 to Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali, 3 to Pratik Sehajpal and 4 to Simba Nagpal. Rajiv argues with Umar Riaz on giving poor rating to him. Neha Bhasin expresses annoyance on being rated poorly and suggests Simba Nagpal to spit in the food of VIPs.

Housemates fight over the share of food items and blame those in the VIP zone. Neha Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash were at loggerheads over the issue.