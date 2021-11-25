हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 Day 53 written updates: Simba Nagpal gets evicted, Umar Riaz gets into abusive fight with Pratik Sehajpal

During an elimination task, Simba Nagpal remains the last contestant who doesn't get saved by any 'Top 5' Bigg Boss housemate. As a result, he gets eliminated from the house. 

Bigg Boss 15 Day 53 written updates: Simba Nagpal gets evicted, Umar Riaz gets into abusive fight with Pratik Sehajpal

New Delhi: The day begins with housemates waking up to 'Jaane Kyo Dil Janta Hai' song. Shamita Shetty asks Neha Bhasin about her statement on Rajiv Adatia that he had been creating fuss for TRP ever since he has been named in the last six contestants by mediapersons. Neha Bhasin and Rajiv discuss their bond. 

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian discuss that 3 of total 5 OTT contestants are among the top 5 contestant. Umar says that the OTT contestants are saved where other Bigg Boss contestants are getting eliminated one after the other. Karan tells Vishal that Bigg Boss OTT contestants have a lot of trust in them. 

Umar and Pratik get into an intense argument. It happens when Umar was having a discussion with Neha. However, Pratik instigates him and abuses him. This leads to Umar losing his cool and pushing Pratik. Karan intervenes and tries to control Umar. Pratik apologises for his statement but continues to provoke Umar. 

Nishant tells Pratik that he gets hyper easily and loses his temper, hence a soft target in the house. Nishant adds that housemates can take advantage of him. He advises Pratik not to ruin his game over petty things. 

Bigg Boss announces elimination task. Bigg Boss announces that the 'Top 5' contestants have a chance to save one contestant from the Bottom 6. The last remaining contestant will get eliminated from the round. 

In the next game, Neha and Karan win the 'Champi' task. Shamita raps Jay for telling Rajiv that he owes his loyalty towards her. She also scolds Jay for questioning her loyalty towards Neha. 

Shamita, who is clearly offended with Jay, advises him not to say anything to Rajiv that he doesn't deserve to hear. Jay assures her that he won't do it next time. 

Pratik and Nishant discuss Tejasswi and Karan's equation and the duo feel that she is clearly blinded by Karan and is being controlled by him. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Simba NagpalPratik SehajpalKaran KundrraTejasswi PrakashRajiv AdatiaNeha BhasinJay BhanushaliShamita Shetty
Next
Story

Rakhi Sawant to enter Bigg Boss 15 house, replaces Abhijit Bichukale as wild card entry

Must Watch

PT10M37S

DNA: NASA launches mission DART to save Earth from asteroid attack