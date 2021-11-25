Bigg Boss 15 Day 53 written updates: Simba Nagpal gets evicted, Umar Riaz gets into abusive fight with Pratik Sehajpal

New Delhi: The day begins with housemates waking up to 'Jaane Kyo Dil Janta Hai' song. Shamita Shetty asks Neha Bhasin about her statement on Rajiv Adatia that he had been creating fuss for TRP ever since he has been named in the last six contestants by mediapersons. Neha Bhasin and Rajiv discuss their bond.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian discuss that 3 of total 5 OTT contestants are among the top 5 contestant. Umar says that the OTT contestants are saved where other Bigg Boss contestants are getting eliminated one after the other. Karan tells Vishal that Bigg Boss OTT contestants have a lot of trust in them.

Umar and Pratik get into an intense argument. It happens when Umar was having a discussion with Neha. However, Pratik instigates him and abuses him. This leads to Umar losing his cool and pushing Pratik. Karan intervenes and tries to control Umar. Pratik apologises for his statement but continues to provoke Umar.

Nishant tells Pratik that he gets hyper easily and loses his temper, hence a soft target in the house. Nishant adds that housemates can take advantage of him. He advises Pratik not to ruin his game over petty things.

Bigg Boss announces elimination task. Bigg Boss announces that the 'Top 5' contestants have a chance to save one contestant from the Bottom 6. The last remaining contestant will get eliminated from the round.

In the next game, Neha and Karan win the 'Champi' task. Shamita raps Jay for telling Rajiv that he owes his loyalty towards her. She also scolds Jay for questioning her loyalty towards Neha.

Shamita, who is clearly offended with Jay, advises him not to say anything to Rajiv that he doesn't deserve to hear. Jay assures her that he won't do it next time.

Pratik and Nishant discuss Tejasswi and Karan's equation and the duo feel that she is clearly blinded by Karan and is being controlled by him.