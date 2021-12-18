Bigg Boss 15 Day 74 written updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee sent to jail by housemates

NEW DELHI: Tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 15 was a weekly dose of entertainment and fiery muddas for its viewers. While the ‘Dabangg’ host Salman Khan was seen reprimanding the housemates for the chaos created in the house, he also reunited with his Race 3 director Remo D'Souza in today’s episode.

The show with the contestants keeping their views on whom they want to nominate for the jail task. Majority of people vote for Devoleena and later Rakhi Sawant puts her behind the bars.

Then the host of the show Salman, who was infuriated by everyone’s ‘jiju’ in the house Ritesh and Abhijit ‘dada’ for their unacceptable actions throughout this week especially with Rakhi and Devoleena reacted over the issues.

On Ritesh's demeaning behaviour towards Rakhi, Salman asks him, ‘Kya faayda tumhari education ka, agar tumko nahi pata hai ke apni patni se kaise baat karte hai’. Rakhi tells Salman that she does not go against him as she does not want to lose him. Salman strictly warns him to not treat Rakhi like this again, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.

Abhijit faces the wrath of Salman next as the housemates come in favour of Devoleena. He sets him straight and says, ‘Aap aurato ki disrespect nahi kar sakte.’

The mood of the show changes as Salman and Remo D’Souza pit the housemates against each other in ‘Dance ka biggest Dangal’. The contest ends with Salman and Remo performing on ‘Jeene ke hai Chaar Din’, but with a twist.

For today, no elimination took place in the house but Salman informs everyone that someone will definitely go out of the house in tomorrow’s episode. In tomorrow’s episode, we will also see Govinda as the special guest for Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

So it will be interesting to see who will get eliminated in Sunday’s episode. Well, only time will tell. For now, keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.