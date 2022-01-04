Bigg Boss 15 Day 94 written updates: Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra's get into ugly fight, Umar Riaz rapped for violent behaviour

The episode begins with Devoleena, while being locked inside the bathroom, is aggressively breaking things. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal convince her to come out of the bathroom and suggest maintaining a distance from Abhijit Bichukale.

Karan Kundrra is upset with Tejasswi and tells her that she saw her talking and spending time with others.

In another 'Ticket To Finale' task given by Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai and Devoleena are competing against each other. Pratik, Umar Riaz and others try their best to bring each contestant down so as to eliminate them from the finale race.

Tejasswi is seen getting emotional that she couldn't make it to the VIP list. Rakhi asks Karan Kundrra to console Tejasswi, but he is furious and says she has been hugging and spending time with others.

Rakhi Sawant asks Bigg Boss to take a decision as both girls have refused to leave the pole.

Karan Kundrra and Tajasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid a task. Hearing statements from Karan about her, she again breaks into tears and tells housemates, 'who talks to their girlfriend like that. I am done."

Bigg Boss praises Devoleena and Rashami for holding on to the pole for more than 13 hours. However, Bigg Boss also warned them to keep a check on their health and decide if they want to continue performing the task.

Umar and Pratik have again gotten into a physical fight while throwing water on each other during the task.

Bigg Boss raises difficulty level of the task and asks Rashami and Devoleena to use only their hands to hold on to pole.

Bigg Boss calls out Umar Riaz for his frequent violent behaviour in the house. Umar keeps apologising for his actions.

Devoleena slips from the platform and Rashami Desai wins the 'Ticket To Finale' task.

Karan, Umar and Rashami won the Ticket To Finale tasks.

Rashami praises Nishant Bhat for helping her during the Ticket to Finale task. Hearing this, Umar Riaz gets upset and says Rashami never praised him for things he did for her.

