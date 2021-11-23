हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Simba Nagpal

'Bigg Boss 15': Is Simba Nagpal the first of the 'bottom six' to be evicted?

According to the latest reports, Simba Nagpal has become the most recent contestant who got eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 as he was declared as one of the bottom 6 contestants of the show from the mediapersons who entered the house recently.

&#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039;: Is Simba Nagpal the first of the &#039;bottom six&#039; to be evicted?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The elimination of the 'bottom six' contestants in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' appears to have started, with Simba Nagpal's name doing the rounds for being the first to exit the house.

His elimination, however, has not been officially confirmed. In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, the show's superstar host Salman Khan had announced that only the top five contestants will move ahead and the rest will be eliminated.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The 'bottom six' contestants are Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

Simba Nagpal had become the VIP member just recently after edging out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Some of the other contestants, though, had pointed out that he was not contributing much to the show and he was targeted by Afsana Khan for breaking the rules of the house and pushing Umar Riaz into the pool. Recent episodes also saw Simba choosing Nishant Bhat over Karan Kundrra and disqualifying the latter for cheating in the game.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Simba Nagpalevictedbottom 6 contestantsBigg Boss 15Salman KhanBB 15
Next
Story

Karisma Kapoor reveals Malaika Arora was a strict dance teacher at Kareena's wedding – Watch!

Must Watch

PT10M23S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day, Nov 23, 2021