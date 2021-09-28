Bigg Boss 15: Punjabi singer Afsana Khan runs away from quarantine hotel due to attacks?

New Delhi: The biggest reality show on Indian television is all set to return with a bang with the 15th edition and will go on air starting October 2. The reality show has been generating all the right amount of buzz ever since the makers dropped its first promo, featuring Salman Khan. Amidst all the excitement and speculations doing rounds, it has now been reported that popular Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, one of the confirmed contestants of the show, has apparently run away from the quarantine hotel.

As reported by The Real Khabri, Afsana has backed out of the show due to panic attacks. The development reportedly comes a day after the singer requested to her fans to pray for her as she was feeling rather unwell.

According to Bollywood Life, the singer's manager has, however, denied the reports and said that Afsana is still very much part of the show.

