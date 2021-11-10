Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat EXITS house due to medical emergency?

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fans woke up to not so pleasant news this morning as actor Raqesh Bapat, who entered the house as a wild card has reportedly made an emergency exit. Several reports are claiming that the Tum Bin actor suffered a kidney stone pain and had to move out.

A popular Bigg Boss fan club The Khabri tweeted the report alleging: Raqesh had suffered kidney stone pain last night.

Raqesh had suffered kidney stone pain last night. — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 9, 2021

Social media is abuzz with all kinds of rumours ever since this news broke. However, neither the makers nor the actor's spokesperson has made any official statement regarding the matter.

Raqesh had made a smashing entry as a wild card along with Neha Bhasin a few days back and turned out to be a solid support system for actress Shamita Shetty.

Also, in another piece of news, it has been reported that singer Afsana Khan had a major fallout and has been eliminated too. But this remains unverified as of now.

Bigg Boss 15 is hosted by Salman Khan, who meets the inmates every Saturday-Sunday on Weekend Ka Vaar.