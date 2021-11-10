हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raqesh Bapat

Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat EXITS house due to medical emergency?

Raqesh Bapat had made a smashing entry as a wild card along with Neha Bhasin a few days back and turned out to be a solid support system for actress Shamita Shetty. 

Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat EXITS house due to medical emergency?
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fans woke up to not so pleasant news this morning as actor Raqesh Bapat, who entered the house as a wild card has reportedly made an emergency exit. Several reports are claiming that the Tum Bin actor suffered a kidney stone pain and had to move out.

A popular Bigg Boss fan club The Khabri tweeted the report alleging: Raqesh had suffered kidney stone pain last night.

Social media is abuzz with all kinds of rumours ever since this news broke. However, neither the makers nor the actor's spokesperson has made any official statement regarding the matter. 

Raqesh had made a smashing entry as a wild card along with Neha Bhasin a few days back and turned out to be a solid support system for actress Shamita Shetty. 

Also, in another piece of news, it has been reported that singer Afsana Khan had a major fallout and has been eliminated too. But this remains unverified as of now. 

Bigg Boss 15 is hosted by Salman Khan, who meets the inmates every Saturday-Sunday on Weekend Ka Vaar.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raqesh BapatBigg Boss 15Kidney stoneAfsana KhanShamita ShettySalman Khan
Next
Story

Taarak Mehta's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta buys swanky new house - See inside pics

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Kanpur records 106 cases of Zika virus