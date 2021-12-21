हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rashami Desai

Bigg Bigg Boss 15: Rashami warns Tejasswi not to question her relationship with Umar Riaz

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen getting into a heated argument in an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

Bigg Bigg Boss 15: Rashami warns Tejasswi not to question her relationship with Umar Riaz
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen getting into a heated argument in an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

In an upcoming episode, Tejasswi asks Umar Riaz whether he would date Rashami outside the house. Rashami overhears their conversation and gets annoyed with Tejasswi which leads to a heated argument between the two.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rashami lashes out at her saying: "Main aapka aur Karan ka nahi puchhti, aap mera aur Umar ka bhi mat pucho. (I do not ask you about Karan. Don't ask about Umar and I)."

The flames continue to burn with complete rage during the 'Dragon Fire' task.

Karan, Tejasswi, Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami stand a chance to become the second finalist of the season.

However, the catch here is that the nominated contestants, namely, Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar and Devoleena will play this game and the winner gets a chance to eliminate one ‘Daawedaar' contestant from the race to win ‘Ticket to Finale'.

Rakhi is the Sanchalak of this task and as the fate of the ‘Dawedaar' contestants now lies within the hands of the nominated contestants.

