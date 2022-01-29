Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan get emotional on stage as they remember late Sidharth Shukla

NEW DELHI: As we are just a day away to get our winner for Bigg Boss season 15, several winners from the previous seasons will be seen gracing the grand finale event.

Among all, season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will also be a part of the event. She will be coming to pay tribute to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla whom she met in her season and the duo was extremely loved by their fans. They are popularly known as SidNaaz by their fans.

In the recently released promo, as soon as Shehnaaz appears on stage infront of Salman Khan, she could not hold back her tears. She started crying and gave him a tight hug.

Salman too couldn’t control his emotions and was seen wiping away his tears. The moment left everyone sad remembering late actor Sidharth Shukla.

She also sang a song remembering him, which she composed and dedicated to him and became popular among their fans. The song Tu Yaheen Hai has been loved by all and has reached more than 3.5 views on YouTube.

For the unversed, the duo was rumoured to be dating from quite some time. Shehnaaz was completely broken post the sad demise of Sidharth. The popular TV actor passed away on September 2, 2020, due to heart attack at his Mumbai residence.

On the work front, Sana was last seen in a Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', which also starred 'Diljit Dosanjh' in lead role.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8pm only on Colors.

Coming back to BB 15, currently, the top contestants who are fighting for the trophy includes Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi and Rashami.

Who will take the trophy home, well only time will tell?

Till then, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.