Bigg Boss 15: Will Umar Riaz get evicted after his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal?

NEW DELHI: Physical violence in Bigg Boss house is a big NO and so whenever any such incident happens, the makers have always taken strict action against the culprit.

In the recent released promo, the fake challengers including - Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri have given different tasks to the housemates in order to see their zeal for the Ticket To Finale task.

Now, as soon as Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee started competing with each other, their supporters, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal had an ugly spat during the task.

The matter got escalated when Umar pushed the latter violently and got into a physical fight with him. Later, Bigg Boss had to stop the task in between in order to take the control of the matter and also slammed Umar for his behaviour.

Bigg Boss went on saying, “Bigg Boss Umar ko is ghar se…” and the promo ends.

While it is still unclear what will happen next as all the housemates look stunned during the promo. Well only time will tell whether Umar will get one more chance or will be thrown out of the house as he has been warned for his behaviour numerous times and even Salman Khan has asked him several times to work on his anger issue.

Although, fans have come out in support of Umar and has been sharing the incidents when he got hurt due to other contestants and so they don’t want any action to be taken on their favourite contestant. They even called him one of the strongest contenders who can lift the trophy this time.

